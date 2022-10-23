Bann Maine West hears of steady growth

THE steady growth of Bann Maine West community grouping was highlighted at their Annual General Meeting in Cullybackjey recently. Cullybackey.

Members were delighted to welcome guest speaker the Very Rev.Dr.Norman Hamilton OBE.

Chairman Norman Worthington thanked everyone for their support throughout the year and a report was distributed and presented highlighting key achievements which included:-

• Events

• Training

• Networking

• Best Practice Visit

• Funding

• Finances

Bann Maine West (BMW) was set up in 2010 and has community group membership from the West areas of Ballymena, covering the areas of Cloney, Cullybackey, Grange, Portglenone, Tullygarley and Hillstown.

It is one of four Clusters covering the Ballymena area.

The members meet once a month to discuss community issues, funding, training, needs of the areas but probably one of the main advantages has been getting to know each other and learning from each other.

Each member area have their own strengths and weaknesses and the group as a Cluster aim to assist each group at whatever stage they are at.

Some examples of achievements to date include:-

• The Cluster has attracted more than £450,000 worth of funds since 2010. The core funder of the Cluster are Mid & East Antrim Borough Council. Other funders have included Awards for All, Lottery Community Fund, Heritage Lottery and many more.

• Training in various topics including social media.

• Building the Community Pharmacy Partnership – BMW have been instrumental involving member groups in this health project linking the local pharmacist and the community.

• Shared resources – member groups have access to a wide range of resources including funding application templates, resources guides and updated information on funding sources.

• Mentoring – each group has the facility to avail of individual help and assistance for their group to develop.

• The Hub – new venture involved a shop/information centre/training facilities on Main Street, Cullybackey.

Norman Worthington, Chair Bann Maine West, commented

“Bann Maine West continues to grow and develop year on year and although there are challenges ahead, I am confident that with a strong committee and clear direction we can continue to show the benefits of coming together and working together”

We then heard from Rev.Dr.Norman Hamilton OBE who spoke about his experiences over the years and how instrumental he has been regarding community relations in Northern Ireland.

Dr.Hamilton was a key figure at the time of the Holy Cross, Belfast, disputes back in 2001 and in 2007 received an OBE for his community relations work. He was the Presbyterian Moderator 2010/11 and is now retired enjoying gardening and walking. Attendees had the opportunity to ask questions which was followed by a buffet supper.

If you would like to find out more about Bann Maine West go to www.bannmainewest.co.uk, email admin@bannmainewest.co.uk or phone 02825882281.