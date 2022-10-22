Teen killed in crash named locally as Lewis McKee

The 17 -year-old who died in a traffic accident outside Culybackey has been named locally and widely on social media as Lewis McKee.

Bannside TUV Alderman Stewart McDonald said : “I was saddened to learn of the death of 17 year old Lewis McKee who I knew following an accident on Cardonaghy Road on Friday night. My prayers are with his family and indeed the other two teenagers who were injured in the accident and are still being treated in hospital.

“I wish the PSNI well in their investigations into the circumstances of what took place and would urge anyone who can assist the authorities to come forward.”

Earlier today police said that a 17 year old boy had died following a road traffic collision in Cullybackey yesterday evening (Friday, October 21).

Detective Sergeant Harrison said: "Officers, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, received and responded to a report of a one-vehicle collision in the Cardonaghy Road area shortly before 11.40pm.

“A 17 year old boy was taken to hospital but sadly died from his injuries.

"Two other young people, a teenage boy and girl, who were also in the vehicle at the time, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.

"A 17 year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, and remains in custody at this time assisting with enquiries.

"The road was closed for some time but has since reopened.

“Our enquiries are continuing and the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage or any other information to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 2165 of 21/10/22.”