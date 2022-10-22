New meetings - Garden Club is back in bloom after covid

Ballymena Garden Club resumed its activities in July after a two-year gap caused by the outbreak of COVID-19.

Visits were made to private gardens in Ballycastle and Upperlands in July and August.

The autumn/winter talks programme commenced in October when Ciaran Mulholland gave a presentation on “Japanese Gardens” in which he pointed out the three essential elements within a Japanese garden.

These are stone, often set within raked gravel, which gives structure to the landscape, water as streams, ponds and waterfalls which brings movement and reflection, and plants which provide form and change throughout the seasons.

These elements combine to provide a peaceful retreat for reflection and meditation.

For those who would like to experience a Japanese garden, he recommended a visit to the Lafcadio Hearn Japanese Garden Gardens in Tramore, Co Waterford.

The talk was followed by a brief Annual General Meeting when the office bearers and committee for 2022 were elected.

Adrian Walsh, who was BBC Gardener of the Year in 2001, is the speaker at the next meeting on Monday 7 November at 7.30 pm in Ballymena North Business and Recreation Centre.

His topic will be “Succession Gardening for a Year-Round Garden”.

New members will be made very welcome.