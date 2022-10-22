DNA talk at The Braid

The Northern Ireland Family History Society Ballymena branch are holding a talk on DNA Connections on Thursday, 27th October 2022 at 7.15pm in the Braid Arts Centre.

The speaker will be Martin McDowell, the NIFHS Education Officer.

Arranging courses and classes for the society, he has been a key instigator of and presenter at the NIFHS DNA Summer School as well as delivering DNA talks at other venues and conventions.

He is the project administrator of the North of Ireland DNA project and is keen to encourage DNA testing across Northern Ireland as well as playing a significant role in the Ballycarry and Islandmagee Projects through FTDNA.

All these projects have helped many family historians worldwide to connect with their Northern Irish roots.

If you have an interest in research, DNA testing and the resultant DNA matches are another way of expanding your family tree through identifying links to earlier generations.