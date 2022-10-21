Three decades of vintage comes to an end as Braid Valley Club holds last meeting

THREE decades of Vintage came to an end when the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts closed the book for the final time at their final meeting, held last week in Houston’s Mill in the village.

The Enthusiasts handed over three cheques totally £4,000 to Jim Rainey of the Broughshane Improvement Committee; Leonard Fenton of the Village Garden Limited, Broughshane, and eight year old Harry Simpson, representing ‘Angel Wishes’.

It all began away back in 1991. It was an eventful year; the end of the Gulf War, the dissolution of the old Soviet Union, the death of Freddie Mercury, the birth of Ed Sheeran, the release of Terry Waite, the creation of the first ever web page, the appointment of Jim Hagan as manager of Ballymena United - and meanwhile, in Broughshane, a small number of local men from the Braid district decided to bring together some old equipment that they owned and put on a threshing demonstration in a local field. Word soon spread around the local community of the upcoming demonstration and a large number turned up to watch on the day.

Although this was intended as a one-off event, the success and level of encouragement from the assembled crowd motivated the men to do it again the following year. The men decided to form a club and The Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts were up and running. .

The Enthusiasts needed a suitable site to hold the event, and the Hamill family in the townland known as “The Sheddings” kindly donated the use of their land and facilities to hold events. Monthly club meetings were held, and Robert Kidd was elected as chairman.

It was decided from the very beginning that the club would direct all its efforts towards fundraising for local charities and the local communities and that policy has remained throughout its existence. Each year members sought to bring new and different ideas to the events, concentrating on demonstrations of traditional skills and crafts, including farming techniques from a bygone era.

Over the years, several special events were organised. In 2000 the Millennium Tractor Road Run was held, attracting almost 400 tractors. This is believed to be the first ever road run held in Ireland and is the forerunner to a common sight these days.

In 2002, the role of Chairman moved to John Andrew and the club continued to expand its ideas and events.

The years 2004, 2005 and 2006 saw the running of the County Tractor Working Events. This was the first time large working events on this scale were held and are still much talked about almost 20 years later.

In 2007 the club teamed up with local church groups and held a large fundraising event to raise funds for the development of a children’s orphanage in war torn Moldova. Several of the club members made several trips out to Moldova to help with the construction work and while they were there, they sourced a new tractor and donated it to the orphanage and local villagers to help them grow their own food. On returning home, the club members reflected on the conditions and human suffering that they had witnessed out there.

In 2010 John Crothers became club chairman and continued the club of running two events each year in July and September.

In 2017 the club embarked on its biggest and most ambitious event to date - to celebrate 100 years of Fordson, Ford and New Holland tractor production; the event being held at Nutts Corner. Planning for this event started three years prior in 2014 and turned out to be one of the largest of its kind to be held in Northern Ireland.

In 2019, the club held its usual annual gathering in July and Tractor Road Run in September. However, a drastic change came to everyone later that year with the arrival of the Covid 19 pandemic. Plans were already well underway for the club’s 30th birthday to be held in 2021. However, it became clear, as the pandemic developed, that these celebrations were not going to take place as the whole country went into lockdown and the plans were shelved.

Almost three years later, dwindling member numbers and an average age of 60+, serious decisions had to be made about the future of the club. After a number of meetings, it was agreed by the remaining members that the physical effort and the number of tasks required to run successful events was becoming too much and a decision was made that the club would not restart after the Covid pandemic had ended.

Chairman John Crothers said “The decision to end the club was a very hard one to make but the members believed that it was time to accept that eventually all things come to an end and that the club should rest on its achievements and success over the past three decades with pride.

“When you look back over three decades of photographs showing the club’s history, you realise just how much we have aged in that time, yet it seems to have passed in a flash! There are many people to whom I would like to sincerely thank for all their help over the years, especially the Hamill family for the kind and generous use of their land and facilities for the club events. To all the members of the public, and the exhibiters who came along and supported us along the way. Also all the club members and volunteers who gave their time and commitment to the club and its activities.

“I am very proud and pleased to have been part of it and just want to finish by adding that during the past 30 years, we as a club, used our hobby as vintage enthusiasts to raise and donate just over £142,000 to benefit many people across all communities

“I don’t know where the time has gone, but now it’s time to close the book for the last time!”

John Rainey, Leonard Fenton and Stephen Robinson, grandfather of young Harry Simpson, thanked the Club for their generous donations, adding that they hoped that while the Club is no more, it won’t be the last they’ll see of individual members out supporting various events.

As Leonard Fenton remarked “It’s a sad day for the village. I remember my first time out at the Sheddings, and, coming from the City, it amazed me to see all these vintage tractors. Also who could forget the sight of all the vintage tractors going through Broughshane. But 31 years is a long time, and I’d like to thank you for everything you’ve done over the years!”

Alan Hall, from the ‘local press’ said “The Club should be proud of themselves, for all the money raised for charity over the years. I must admit, I was surprised at the decision, as you always seemed to be so organised, and there were so many committee members helping out, but I appreciate the work that goes on in staging such events, and as the chairman said, you aren’t getting any younger!

“It was always a pleasure covering the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts events. I was always made most welcome, and nothing was ever too much trouble. And, back in the days before drones, I’ll never forget the September morning I went up on a cherry picker to take photos of the tractors assembling at the Community Centre before one of the annual runs

“There were always two Saturdays where I knew exactly where I’d be; the first one in July, at the rally at the Sheddings, and the second one in September, at the Tractor Run in Broughshane. It is a sad day not only for the Village but for the local vintage scene you achieved so much and gave so much pleasure to so many over those 31 years!”

The Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts have undeniably left their mark. It’s not just the £142,000 they’ve donated to charities, but think also about the amounts raised every week all over the province by the countless tractor runs. And who paved the way for all these - the Tractor Run Trailblazers, the Braid Valley Vintage Enthusiasts! They may have gone, but they will never be forgotten!