'If you think it's over it's really not' Local woman's message as she sets out to raise funds for Turning point NI charity

A BALLYMENA woman is hosting a Gala Ball next year to raise vital funds for local charity Turning Point NI.

Paula Douglas (35) is keen that money raised from the event, to be hosted at Galgorm Manor on March 11, 2023, will help the Ballymena based charity support people who may be struggling.

Turning Point NI is an organisation within the Northern Health and Social Care Trust aiming to reduce the intensity of suicide and self harming behaviours; promoting positive mental well being; and offering resilience and support to families who have been bereaved by suicide.

Paula is best known as the lead singer of wedding band MOj0 NI. She is also employed as a full time Project Manager in the NHS.

Just ahead of October's World Mental Health Day, Paula decided to share her own experience with mental health stating: "I read a quote recently that said, 'One day you will tell your story of what you've overcome and it will become part of someone else's survival guide'.”

Paula explained: "18.10.14 - A date I will never forget.

"I remember the days leading up - feeling physically sick and not being able to eat or drink.

"Not being able to make eye contact or hold a conversation with my friends or family because I was riddled with anxiety and my mind was doing somersaults.

"No sleep and sheer exhaustion from my own thoughts. In my mind, the world would be better without me. My family, my friends, even my beautiful kids.

"I told myself this over and over -they’d just be better off and I really did believe it.

"I had lost so much weight - I was just over 6st by this stage. I had no energy and by this point I was in so much physical pain from the constant crying, little sleep, vomiting and anxiety that I just needed it to stop.

"I lay awake that morning knowing and planning what I was going to do.

"I was found by someone who said they 'had just a gut feeling to turn the car and drive back to me' - I will be forever grateful for that second chance.

"I was admitted to hospital and felt completely helpless, vulnerable and disconnected with everything.

"Little did I know that, not even a month later, my life would be completely transformed. I took control with the right counselling, exercise and medication.

"I often think 'what if?' What if I hadn’t been found?

"I think of all the things I have achieved over the past eight years and I can’t believe that on that date, I thought life was over and I had nothing more to give.

"Since that date, I have met and married the love of my life, gave birth to the most precious little boy, gained two handsome step-sons and watched my daughter and son grow into the special little people that they are.

"I have met all my career goals, graduated in 2018 and my band business has snowballed into something I am so proud of.

"I’ve seen places and had experiences that sat on my 'bucket list' for years. I have more confidence in myself now than I ever had. I have a marriage and family that is filled with so much love, and there’s not a day I don’t feel grateful.

"I guess my key message is this: Please know that you can rebuild yourself again from rock bottom, a new, better version at that.

"If you think it’s over, it’s really not. You don’t know who is going to walk into your life, where you’re going to go and who you’re going to meet.

"It’s taken me a long time to get to this point. There have been set backs and bumps along the way, but I’ve worked hard to get here and see things differently. Nothing is permanent, not even hard times.

"If this can raise awareness and help just one person who is feeling the way I was back then, then my job here is done."

Paula's brave testimony on social media was met with hundreds of likes, shares and comments.

Paula told the Ballymena Guardian: "I have been singing since I was no age and it really is my passion.

"When the pandemic hit, it meant the band couldn't play. I work in the NHS and I was so busy during the lockdown periods that I was actually glad of the break.

"The extra time gave me a chance to reflect and I actually began to write my story during this period.

"However, everyone was struggling during the pandemic and I didn't think it was the right time to share my own experience.

"It's only now that I have felt confident enough to tell people what I went through and I think it's a good opportunity to share a message of hope to anyone suffering that things can get better.

"It also comes as World Mental Health Day was marked on October 10, with the theme of 'Make mental health and wellbeing for all a global priority'.

"I have received so many messages of support and I hope my story can help people realise there are support services out there.

"I didn't know about Turning Point NI eight years ago and I think much more awareness should be given to these, often, lifesaving facillities.

"It seems like there is nothing but bad news all the time and even people who have never suffered with their mental health before, are starting to struggle with rising bills and the cost of living.

"It's so important to let people know there is help available. This is why I chose Turning Point NI as the beneficiary of the Gala Ball.

"It is a local charity right here in Ballymena helping local people.

"More details about the upcoming Gala Ball will be announced nearer the time and I really hope that everyone in Ballymena and further afield will rally together as a community and support this important cause."