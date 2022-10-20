High value tools stolen

Police are appealing for information following a report of a burglary which occurred at the Killagan Road area of Ballymena.

Inspector Madden said: “ Sometime between 6pm on Monday 17th October and 7am on Tuesday 18th October, it was reported that a number of high value items including power tools, a trailer, shuttering framework for columns and a VW Transporter were stolen. Damage was caused to a fence at a yard and entry was also gained to a nearby shed, with both the yard and the shed storing these items.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1152 18/10/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”