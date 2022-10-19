New Rector for Craigs, Dunaghy and Killagan

The Rev Adrian Halligan was instituted as rector of the Grouped Parishes of Craigs, Dunaghy and Killagan at a service in Craigs Parish Church on Thursday October 13.

Adrian has been priest-in-charge of the parish since September 2018. He is married to Wendy and they have one daughter, Abigail.

A former Telecommunications Engineer, Adrian was ordained a Church of Ireland deacon in January 2011 in All Saints’ Parish Church, Antrim.

He served as curate in All Saints’ and was ordained there as priest in November 2011.

He did his first curacy in Antrim before moving to Skerry, Rathcavan and Newtowncrommelin in Broughshane for three years. During this time, he transferred from Non-Stipendiary to Stipendiary Ministry.