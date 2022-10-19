Eamonn hoping Braid gig will be 'souled out'

Eamonn McNamee is standing at the top of Slemish.

“We used to come up here a lot when I was a kid,” he says. “It felt like the top of the world.

“Somebody told me once when we were up here that if I strained really hard, I could see the edge of America.”

He points west across the open fields below, on and on.

“I’m still looking.”

McNamee is back in Ballymena to talk about a hometown return for his band.

Eamonn is frontman, founder and creative powerhouse behind The Gold Tips.

They are an old school rock and soul nine-piece who have been tearing up a righteous sound way beyond Ballymena for the last number of years.

The band released their debut album, Parade, in February and have entertained massive crowds alongside Van Morrison and Nile Rodgers & Chic in recent months.

They also enjoyed a headlining tour around Northern Ireland this summer. They’re rounding things off with a show in Ballymena’s Braid Arts Centre on November 19th.

“It’s been a busy, busy year,” says McNamee, now back down off St Patrick’s peak. “The album was recorded just before lockdown and it took until this spring to get it out.

“It was a joyous relief to have people hear what we created. It’s been a long time coming.”

McNamee, 36, is a former St Louis Grammar school pupil.

He was on a cross-community trip to the US in the late 90s when a switch was flicked which turned on his fascination with North America.

“We’d been staying with a family in Northern Virginia,” he explains. “We’d had a lot of interesting times in Washington, with trips to the White House and the Capitol Building. I met Bill Clinton one day there. That was a thrill.

“Then one afternoon the family I was staying with was driving us to the mall. It was one of these massive sprawling covered towns.

“It was quite something when you’re been used to the Tower Centre! As we pulled out of the driveway in their big old Cadillac, a song came on the radio.

“I was totally transfixed, the atmosphere, the voice, the feeling. I was hook, line and sinker – in totally deep.”

The track was Sam Cooke doing ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’.

It sparked a lifelong love of classic soul for McNamee, for the sounds of Stax and the feeling of a big rollicking soul revue.

It took a bit of time to get there. As McNamee was leaving school, The Strokes were breaking.

The reworked east coast garage sound hit hard and soul remained a pilot light for a time.

McNamee formed The Throes with some school friends. They wrote raucous, stripped back rock n roll. There was early radio play for first track What’s She Wearing.

Through contacts with Paul, McNamee’s older brother, a journalist, then with the NME (they are a family of six children; parents are Maura and Charlie.

Charlie, a barman in The Slemish pub, is a well-known figure about the town)

Eamonn was introduced to The Strokes and the early flames of interest were not just fanned but encouraged.

“We developed our sound, but it was still out of the States,” he says, looking back. “I began to listen to a bit more alt country, and I was embracing Dylan and The Band's Basement Tapes, Gram Parsons too.”

About a decade ago the band became The Holy Innocents.

Anchored around the twin towers of McNamee and his old friend and songwriting partner Mark McCambridge, they released two albums, Letter to Lone Ridge, and Fortune.

Both were packed full of the best sort of scuffed, wide horizon, yearning songs, all set at the meeting point of classic rock, old soul and outlaw country. McNamee’s wry lyrics were always a key feature. One of the tracks, Freshly Fallen Snow, was picked up by Kia cars for a Christmas ad campaign.

There were shows with Paul Weller, Johnny Marr and Ryan Adams, headline events, sessions for BBC and RTE. But, with typical restlessness, McNamee wanted to move on.

McCambridge now ploughs his own furrow as the brilliant Arborist. When they split, McNamee began to work out his soul sound.

“This is where I think I was always heading,” he says. “I’ve moved through a lot of musical tastes and places as I’ve got older, but that deep and abiding love of those classic sounds is hardwired.

“Nobody could ever touch Sam Cooke or Otis or Solomon Burke, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be inspired to find your own way to it.”

McNamee knows his sound is not part of any fashion or chart taste. But that doesn’t matter.

“Fads come and go. But they are not something to chase. Believe in your sound. Believe in the things you are trying to say and the ways you want to say it.

“Whether it fits with prevailing fashion doesn’t matter,” he says, adding with a glint in his eye, “but the hips don’t lie. When The Gold Tips get going, I guarantee you will find it impossible to sit still. It’s a kind of magic.”

In recent times, The Gold Tips have taken their magic to a lot of excited hips.

They played for sports fans at Rory McIlroy’s Open at Portrush.

They played in front of 5,000 fans in Belfast’s Custom House Square, opening for funk legend Nile Rodgers. There have been plays on BBC 6Music and Jazz FM.

Radio stalwart Craig Charles declared that “Belfast just got groovier,” when he played their music.

This summer they completed a mini Irish tour which included a date with Van Morrison.

“Van loves The Gold Tips,” says McNamee. “I know this because he heard one of our singles and liked it so much he hired members of the band to play on his last record!”

In the coming weeks there is one big show McNamee is really forward to. He’s coming home.

The Gold Tips will play in Ballymena on Saturday November 19th at Braid Arts Centre as part of the Braid Real Music Club.

“I can’t wait,” says McNamee. “I’ve played on a lot of stages, big and small, but there is nothing quite like coming home.

“We’re bringing the full nine-piece band. We’ll have the brass section and singers and the rest. We’re going to make a glorious noise. It’s been a long while since I’ve played at home. I'm buzzing just thinking about it."

After worries through lockdown and covid, and the concerns over the winter, there might well be no better way to get ready for a positive Christmas than hearing The Gold Tips roar through their songs.

Unlike anybody else out there just now, they are coming home to bring it all home. Don’t miss it.