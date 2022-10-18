Widespread grief at death of local Minister

THERE has been an outpouring of grief after a much-loved local minister passed away just under a year since losing his wife.

Reverend Trevor Kelly (55), curate in the Parishes of Drummaul, Duneane and Ballyscullion, covering areas of Randalstown and Toome, took ill on Tuesday at his home and passed away peacefully in the intensive care unit of Antrim Area Hospital on Saturday with his family by his side.

Last November he had laid to rest his wife Aurelia, who tragically died in a car accident near Ballymoney.

Mr Kelly was father to two children, Andrew and Rebecca.

The Church of Ireland Diocese of Connor announced: “It is with great sadness we record the death of the Rev Trevor Kelly, curate in the Parishes of Drummaul, Duneane and Ballyscullion.

“Trevor, 55, took ill on Tuesday October 11, and died on Saturday evening, October 15, in the ICU of Antrim Area Hospital.

“He is survived by his son Andrew, daughter Rebecca, daughter-in-law Laura, his mother Betty, brother Glenn and sister Lynne, to whom sincere sympathy is extended. He was predeceased by his wife Aurelia (née Martin) last year.”

The Bishop of Connor, the Rt Rev George Davison, said: “I’m devastated at the news of the death of the Rev Trevor Kelly and want to assure Andrew, Rebecca and the whole Kelly and Martin family circles of my prayerful sympathy at this very sad time for them.

“Trevor was the epitome of a Christian pastor, a man of sincere faith with a gentle soul and genuine care for people. His warmth and friendship were appreciated by all who knew him, in the church and in his ‘daytime’ job as a teacher in Hazelwood Integrated College.

“Whilst we are all struggling to take in the fact that Trevor’s death comes less than a year since his beloved wife Aurelia died in a tragic motor accident, I’m praying that each of us will find comfort in the knowledge that they have gone ahead of us into God’s new kingdom, where tears and sorrow are banished and all things are made new in Christ.”

Rector Canon Derek Kerr, who was a close friend of Mr Kelly, said: “The parishioners of Drummaul, Duneane and Ballyscullion are deeply, deeply saddened. There have been and will be many more tears. Our prayers go up to the Lord God Almighty through Jesus Christ for Rebecca, Andrew and Laura, Trevor’s mummy, sister and brother and all the Kelly and Martin family circle.

“A true gentleman and deep, close friend is gone. Trevor you are dearly loved and deeply missed.”

He added: “The dearest of friends and the loveliest of people. His value was immense and his loss devastating.”

A spokesperson for Hazelwood College said: “Sadly, a tragedy has happened in our school community. Trevor was one of our most longstanding members of staff having worked at the College for the past 30 years. He was a member of the College Senior Leadership Team and Head of Business Studies and Public Services, as well as serving as the college Chaplain.”

A Service of Thanksgiving for Trevor’s life will be held in St Colmanell’s Parish Church Ahoghill, on Wednesday October 19 at 12.30pm, with burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers are invited to NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

In 2017, Aurelia Kelly raised almost £2000 for the charity after they had supported Trevor when he had suffered strokes in the past.