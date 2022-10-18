Frightful fun for all at Hallowena

PEOPLE’S Park, Ballymena will host Hallowena - one of the scariest nights of the year - on Friday 28 October from 6pm – 8.30pm!

The free event, organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, will thrill and chill with a packed programme of spooktacular activities for all your little monsters to enjoy.

With a fireworks show, fire juggling display, a fancy dress competition, spooky walkabout characters, a kiddies funfair, kiddies disco and live music from Picture the Sound – there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Follow the extended spooky illuminated trail throughout the park and bump into some familiar fairytale characters along the way.

You can sink your fangs into some sweet treats or tasty hot food to beat those those Halloween hunger pangs. The fun and festivities will finish with a fabulous fireworks finale at 8.15pm.

Wandering ghouls and spine tingling figures will be ready to spook you at every turn with a few hair-raising special additions.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, said: “The Hallowena celebrations are always among the most popular on Council’s entertainment programme.

“There is something for ghosts and goblins of all ages to enjoy in the stunning People’s Park in Ballymena, and I am really excited about the evening. Why not have your own #MEAdventure in the park? Outdoor areas, including the play equipment and brand new skatepark, will be accessible during the event and there will be a free kiddies fun fair to entertain your little ones.

“Make sure you wrap up warm and wear wellies or boots to keep cosy and warm in the outdoor weather”

There are over 2000 off-street car park spaces within a 10 minute walk of People’s Park so make an evening of it with a visit to any of the fantastic shops or restaurants in the town. Please respect the No Parking cones which are there to help residents and maintain access for emergency services.

Parking for blue badge holders is available from 6pm at the Council car park beside Ballymena Primary School on the Ballymoney Road.

To help with a safe set-up of the site People’s Park will be closed to all members of the public on Friday 28 October until the event starts at 6pm.

For everyone’s safety dogs, alcohol or fireworks are not permitted in the park and under 16s must have a responsible adult with them.

Admission is free and no tickets are required. For further information visit www.midandeastantrim. gov.uk/Halloween