Slemish College awarded KindnessUK School of Year

SLEMISH College is proud to have been awarded the KindnessUK School of the Year designation for two successive years in a row.

In recognition of the work of the College in promoting Kindness, David Jamilly, Founder of KindnessUK, has generously gifted an annual bursary of £750.

The David Jamilly KindnessUK Bursary will be awarded to a student who has consistently demonstrated kindness, throughout their time at the College.

Payment of Uni fees

The bursary will be used towards the payment of university fees.

Slemish College are delighted to announce that the winner of the first bursary is Nicole Kaczmarek.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Nicole was a fantastic student and head of house at Slemish.

“Throughout her seven years, she was outstanding in her kindness and consideration of others.

“It was a delight to have

Nicole back at Slemish to receive her cheque and to hear how she is getting on, as she starts her degree studies.

“Nicole is studying Language and Linguistics at Ulster University.”