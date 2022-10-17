Braid Museum to display photography of Mary Alice Young

MID Antrim Museum at the Braid in Ballymena will host a new exhibition of never seen before photographs reflecting the life and times of local ‘big house’ family the Youngs of Galgorm Castle in the late Victorian and Edwardian era.

The exhibition entitled With An Artist's Eye: The Photography of Mary Alice Young of Galgorm Castle, Ballymena will run from 18 November to 4 February 2023.

On display will be a selection of 100 unique photographs from a collection 1,100 negatives providing a window into a lost world of pre-First World War Ballymena, Ulster and beyond.

They will include intimate family photographs and more artistically inspired images set alongside an intriguing record of everyday life beyond the walls of the demesne.

Mary Alice Young, an enthusiastic and accomplished photographer, married W.R. Young, eldest son of the Rt Hon. John Young, owner of Galgorm Castle in Ballymena in 1893.

Four years later she and her husband went to live at Galgorm and between 1890 and 1915 she took over a thousand photographs.

Most were of her family and life on the Galgorm estate and the subjects included family groups, the estate workers, the castle and grounds and friends and relatives enjoying themselves at croquet, tennis, fishing or other popular pastimes of the period.