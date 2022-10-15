Credit Union hosts Hospice Coffee Break

The Northern Ireland Hospice ‘Big Coffee Break’ is back for its 30th year and Ballymena Causeway Credit Union recently took the time to stop and raise a cuppa to raise much-needed funds for their local community.

Mary McCall, Director of Commercial and Brand Development said, “We are delighted that Ballymena Causeway Credit Union have hosted a Big Coffee Break in support of Hospice this year. Having a cup of tea or coffee with your friends is such an easy way to support local people in your community.

Big Coffee Break works well because it’s so simple, a cup of coffee with friends, family or colleagues in return for a small donation. It’s really about getting together, catching up and at the same time, helping Hospice.

Julie Martin, Ballymena Causeway Credit Union said, “We were delighted to invite our members, colleagues, friends and family to take a break, have a cuppa and raise funds and awareness for our local Hospice. We had the most wonderful response and I would like to thank everyone concerned for their company and their kindness.”

For further details on how you can host a Big Coffee Break, and/or take part in Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice Christmas Jingle All The Way Campaign contact Muriel Barr: Mob: 07921558368 or email: muriel_tom@hotmail.co.u