Scheme sees 26 new social homes for Ahoghill

AHOGHILL will see the addition of twenty-six new social homes to the village following the completion of Rural Housing Association’s latest scheme in the village centre.

The scheme, which is currently under construction, was brought forward as part of a Design and Build competitive tender, with M J McBride being appointed as the contractor for the scheme.

The new-build, which has been designed by architects Studio Rogers, is part funded through the Department for Communities (HAG) and Dankse Bank. It is hoped that the development will be completed by Spring 2023.

As part of M J McBride and Rural Housing Association’s ongoing community engagement work in the area, a school competition to name the new scheme was hosted by Fourtowns Primary School. The winner of the competition was announced at a special assembly on Friday the 7th October. The winning pupil was named as Jay Cameron, who chose the name Brook Court.

Rural Housing Association was formed in 1992, and manages more than 550 homes, dispersed right across Northern Ireland. Their aim is to provide accommodation for rural people in rural areas, with a view to helping maintain and regenerate rural communities.

Stephen Fisher, Chief Executive of Rural Housing Association, said “We are delighted to see the work progressing on these new homes in Ahoghill. New social housing in rural areas is an important part of ensuring that these communities are strong and vibrant, as well as playing a role in addressing housing waiting lists, and this is central to the vision of Rural Housing Association.”