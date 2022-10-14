Hydrogen innovation will secure Ballymena jobs

HYDROGEN innovation will secure and grow jobs at the Wrightbus factory in Ballymena, the Secretary of State has been told.

Chris Heaton-Harris MP visited the groundbreaking zero-emissions bus company last week to hear about future plans.

He met with Wrightbus CEO Joerg Hofmann along with Development and Manufacturing Director Damian McGarry and Managing Director (Parts and Service) Ian Gillott.

Mr Hofmann said: “We were delighted to be able to share with the Secretary of State our vision and plans for Wrightbus and what this means for Northern Ireland and the wider United Kingdom.

“The government has been clear that hydrogen plays a key role in the country’s net zero ambitions. Wrightbus has a clear plan in place to increase the ease and affordability of zero-emission buses.

“We believe hydrogen fuel cell buses can and should be used and powered across the UK and Ireland.

“Not only will it secure and grow jobs at Wrightbus’s factory in Ballymena, it will also support the many other innovative businesses working to grow a hydrogen sector that will enable us to become a world leader in this low-carbon technology.”

As well as seeing the factory which produces Wrightbus’s groundbreaking technology, which includes the world’s first hydrogen double deck bus and the world’s most efficient battery electric double deck, Mr Heaton Harris spoke to the Wrightbus team about business opportunities in the UK and overseas, recruitment and the development of hydrogen as a clean energy source.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “It’s been fantastic to visit Wrightbus’s Ballymena headquarters. I’m proud that the UK government has supported this innovative technology through £11.2m funding to Wrightbus as part of its commitment to develop the green economy.

“Green energy is so important, and the UK government has committed £1billion funding to support hydrogen production.

“This is on top of providing £8million to Invest NI, through the New Deal for Northern Ireland, to help businesses like Wrightbus expand their overseas presence.

“Wrightbus’s success story is good news for the whole of the Northern Ireland economy, and is a great testimony to the hard work and vision of the team here.”

In recent weeks, Wrightbus has announced deals to build 193 buses for First Bus - the operator’s largest ever electric vehicle order - an initial 120 buses for the Republic of Ireland’s National Transport Authority (NTA) and significant agreements with Australia’s leading bus body manufacturer Volgren and German Bus operator Regionalverkehr Köln GmbH (RVK).

North Antrim MP, Ian Paisley said: “It was good to welcome the Secretary of State to Wrightbus in Ballymena today.

“The two hour visit familiarised him with the importance of the hydrogen project to the area and for Northern Ireland.

“He was encouraged to consider investment opportunities that the company is making and to ensure that the U.K. low emissions scheme is now tailored towards hydrogen production.

“I understand the company was able to deploy a nunber of workers from NU Track but many more vacancies exist. We have full employment and as this company needs to expand many opportunities exist within it.”

Commenting on the secretary of State’s visit to Wrightbus TUV leader Jim Allister said, “ I am pleased that the Secretary of State accepted my invitation to first visit Wrightbus, before our meeting on political issues, and see at first hand a major employer making huge strides into the future with hydrogen technology.

“I believe it was important that one of the first businesses the Secretary of State should visit in Northern Ireland was Wrightbus, here in the heart of North Antrim, because the manner in which it has bounced back and is now providing 1000 jobs and a product at the forefront of global hydrogen technology is an indication of what can be done in producing growth in our economy.

“But continuance of that growth requires the government to put its back into making Ballymena the hub for hydrogen production and manufacturing opportunities.

“That message was strongly conveyed to the Secretary of State and so we look for follow-up action.”