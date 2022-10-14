Girl (11) in hospital with crash injuries

Police investigating a road traffic collision on the Lisnahunshin Road, Ballymena, which occurred shortly after 8am on Thursday October 13th between a female pedestrian and vehicle, are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Saggers said: “Police received a report of a single vehicle collision involving an 11-year-old girl at the crossroads on the Ballyconnelly Road, Lisnahunshin Road, Cullybackey at 8.10am. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment to her injuries where she remains at this time.

“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or anyone who has information or dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 250 13/10/22.”