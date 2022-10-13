Utimate marks 40 years with a night of fashion

ULTIMATE In Fashion, in Wellington Street, Ballymena, are celebrating 40 years in business - with a night of fashion!

Owner Libis McAlister invites all her customers, and new ones too, along to the store this Thursday, October 13, to the evening occasion - 5-9pm.

Models will be on the floor from 6.30-8.30pm.

There will be a raffle, tickets are just £1 each, with all proceeds going to the Northern Ireland Hospice.

“Yes, we celebrate our 40th anniversary in business and say a special thank-you to everyone who helped us along the way.

“We are most grateful for your custom and could not have reached this major milestone without you,” said Libis.

CASTLE CENTRE

Ultimate In Fashion began life in the Castle Centre in Antrim.

Libis and her colleague Susan Lawson started off their working life together - and have continued through to the present day. The business then moved to the Tower Centre in Ballymena, and 15 years ago switched across to their present address at 13 Wellington Street.

“Business is good,” said Libis. “But it has been challenging. We are now working harder than ever. You have to move with the times. We battled through Covid and have got involved with social media and Facebook, which have been extremely successful.”

As part of the anniversary celebrations Ultimate In Fashion is offering three special days of discount - this Thursday, Friday and Saturday with up to 20% off on everything!

Ultimate In Fashion specialise in the niche market offering an excellent range of quality clothing.

* Raffle tickets for the draw are available in the store - 1st prize is a £100 voucher for Galgorm Restor and Spa; 2nd is a £100 voucher for Marks and Spencer and 3rd is a £50 voucher for McAtamney and Son.

“Proceeds will go to Northern Ireland Hospice, a charity we have worked closely with over the past 30 years,” concluded Libis.