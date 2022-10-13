School community unites for annual distribution of awards

St Louis Grammar School recognised the achievements of GCSE and A-Level students at their senior prize giving ceremony.

Parents, staff, governors, past and present pupils, along with proud extended family members and friends, gathered in the school sports hall for the first in-person celebration of achievement since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The afternoon began with an address from Principal Mrs O’Neill, who welcomed guests and acknowledged the remarkable accomplishments of students as, once again, St Louis celebrated outstanding results with 99% of students attaining 3 or more A*-C grades at A-Level.

The top students at A-Level were Lucy Donaldson, Ceothan Gormley, Peter Hunter, Aimee McDowell, Caoimhe McErlain, Cara Pirie and Jack Swann who achieved a remarkable 4 A* grades each. In total, 84 students from the Class of 2022 are leaving St Louis with an incredible 3 or more A grades at A-Level.

At AS-Level, the highest achieving students were Conor Brolly, Laura Daniel and PJ McDonnell who attained a phenomenal 5 A grades each. Laura was also the recipient of the A-Level Polish Shield. Laura completed her full A-Level in Polish after-school during Year 13 and received an A* in addition to her 5 A grades at AS-Level. A further 24 pupils achieved an outstanding 4 A grades at AS-Level and 20 pupils received 3 A grades.

St Louis’ students also excelled at GCSE level, with 100% of Year 12 students attaining 7 or more GCSEs at grade A*-C, including English and Maths. Conn Fyfe was this year’s top-achieving student with 11 A* grades. Darach Bradley, Maeve Brolly, Annie McCrory, Michael McPeake, Meabh McVeigh and Juliana O’Mullan also achieved 10 A* grades each. 32 students in the cohort received 10 A*/A grades, 24 students achieved an outstanding 9 A*/A and a further 19 students attained 8 A*/A grades.

It was not only academic achievement recognised at Prize Day, with several awards being presented for individual contributions to school life. The Fulton Cup was this year awarded to Shaun O’Callaghan as the pupil who demonstrated the most commitment to sport during his time at St Louis; The Cassidy Cup was given to Patrick McAuley for enhancing the quality of traditional music in the school; The Kane Shield was awarded to Year 13 student, Katie Bonnes, who, in the opinion of the year group, made the greatest contribution to the year; The McGinley Cup was presented jointly to Nikola Duczkowska and Grace Kearns in recognition of their great endeavour throughout Year 13; The Faith in Action Award, which recognises a student who throughout their time at St Louis, showed commitment to their personal faith development as well as a desire to support others in school, local community and in the wider world was presented to Cara Pirie; The John Stuart Shield was awarded this year for the first time in recognition of services to the local community. The recipient of this award was Kelsie Doherty for her environmentally-conscious attitude and dedication to achieving eco green flag initiatives; Lucy Donaldson received a certificate in addition to her academic awards for full attendance during her 7 years at St Louis; and the inaugural Rafferty Cup was presented by Mr Sean Rafferty to Juliana O’Mullan and Michael McPeake in recognition of Excellence, Endeavour and Empowerment at GCSE.

The final presentation of the afternoon was The Gertrude Laverty Memorial Trophy. This award is given to the student who demonstrated the most conscientiousness, diligence and loyalty to the school during their time as a pupil. This year’s recipient was Jack Addison.

It was an honour for the school to welcome back former Head Girl, Tara McNeill, as the guest speaker for Prize Day. Tara was appointed Head Girl of St Louis in the academic year 2007-2008. She went on to study Music, receiving a BA from the Royal Irish Academy of Music, and is now a member of the Grammy-nominated, chart-topping Irish music sensation, ‘Celtic Woman’. Tara and her husband, Alexander Bernstein, took to the stage, treating guests to a captivating musical performance before Tara spoke to the students of St Louis, urging them to find their passion and to never give up on their dreams. It was an honour and a privilege to have Tara speak and perform during Prize Day and students were notably inspired, not only by her impressive talents, but by her words of determination and encouragement.

The afternoon concluded with the inauguration of the new Head Boy and Head Girl, Ava McAleese, and Darragh Patterson alongside their deputies, Joe Halloran, Aodhan Mc Garry, Ryan Thom, Pearse Patterson, Eibhlin Gould, Eimear O Neill, Katie Molloy and Katie Bonnes.