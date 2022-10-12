Team carry half tonne monument to summit!

A Co. Tyrone man and a willing band of helpers have erected a new Celtic Cross monument on the summit of Slemish Mountain.

And it was mo easy feat to get the cross and its Shamrock shaped chair up the rocky slopes of the landmark which dominates the Braid Valley.

Joiner Lurach Moore said he came up with the idea after climbing Slemish on St. Patrick’s Day.

“At first I was just thinking of a seat for people to rest on and have a few pictures taken.

“But when I gave it more consideration I felt that a Celtic Cross could be incorporated to reflect local heritage and the connection to St. Patrick, “ he said.

Last Saturday, Lurrach alongside two of his brothers, in-laws and close friends, carried the 8ft cross handcrafted from Iroka wood and Connemara marble (also known as Irish green stone and which can only be obtained in Connemara in Galway); and shamrock shaped seat weighing half a tonne, up Slemish where they then assembled and secured it to the summit.

A council spokesperson said: “The cross was erected following agreement by the artist and private landowner.”