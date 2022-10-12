Mayor hosts reception for SVP

MAYOR of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, has hosted a Mayoral reception for SVP - Society of St. Vincent de Paul Ireland volunteers recently at the Braid in Ballymena.

Mid & East Antrim’s SVP volunteers work tirelessly in the local community doing their utmost to help anyone in need so it was a pleasure to host this reception.

Requests for help from SVP are rising with increased inflation and the continuous rising energy and food costs.

If you are seeking assistant of support from SVP please visit www.svpni.co.uk, email info@svpni.co.uk or call T: 028 9035 1561.

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland.

SVP members in Northern Ireland work in all communities to support people whatever their background, who are experiencing poverty and social exclusion, promoting self-sufficiency and working for social justice.