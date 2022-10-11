Cadets collect for a great cause

This year C Company, 1st (NI) Battalion Army Cadet Force (ACF) have been collecting for the Battalion’s joint charity ring pull collection with Ballymena Sea Cadets, all for a worthy cause!

C Company handed over the large haul to Petty Officer Lewis Allison from Ballymena Sea Cadets with Larne Detachment collecting the largest amount with over 100 kgs (53x10 kg bags)! these along with the Battalions collection will go in aid of Blesma, The Limbless Veterans which is dedicated to assisting serving and ex-Service men and women who have suffered life-changing limb loss or the use of a limb, an eye or sight.

Ballymena Sea Cadets, Petty Officer Lewis Alison remarked: “It’s great to see everyone doing something so simple for charity”.

The ring pulls along with the others collected by A, B, and D Coy will be sold and the proceedings presented to Blesma later in the year.

Cadet Lance Corporal Taylor Ashe collecting for Cullybackey Detachment said: “We started collecting ring pulls for the Battalion’s charity effort and also for my volunteering section of the Duke of Edinburgh Award and have had such a great response from the whole community!”.

C Company & 1st (NI) Battalion ACF will be continuing to collect ring pulls as part of “the cadet in the community” raising money for charitable causes. If you are between 12 and 17 years of age and would be interested in joining the Army Cadet Force go to www.armycadets.com and sign up today!