Local women at Armagh for Women's Institute 90th service

Twenty-five ladies from North Antrim recently visited Armagh Cathedral for the WI’s 90th anniversary thanksgiving service.

The contingent consisted of Federation members from Armoy, Ballymoney, Broughshane, Glarryford, Kells & Connor, Mosside & Portrush.

At Armagh City Hotel, the group enjoyed tea/coffee, scones, jam & cream, followed by traybakes.

Nancy Orr of Armoy WI said: “The service in the Cathedral was to commence at 3.15pm, so the coach conveyed us to the grounds, where we had our group photograph taken to record this memorable event.

“Inside the majestic building, hundreds of ladies were being shown into the pews.

“The swell of the organ voluntaries added to the pomp & splendour of the day.”

Federation Chairman, Margaret Broome, read the first Bible reading from the Old Testament and the Federation President, Lady Antony Hamilton read the familiar New Testament passage about 'the woman at the well.'

Four members led the congregation in prayers. Four well known hymns of thanksgiving were sung with great enthusiasm.

QUEEN

In an Act of Commemoration, a candle was lit, and a minute's silence observed to honour the life and reign of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth 11, who was a long-standing member of Sandringham Women's Institute.

Nancy adds: “We also remembered members of the Federation who have passed away over the last ninety years - for all they did to keep the organisation alive, and what they meant to us all.

“The Guest speaker was Lady Eames OBE, former Worldwide President of the Mothers' Union.

“ She told us of her experiences as she visited many underprivileged countries and the link and connection between the Mothers' Union and the Women's Institute. What a lovely Lady and appropriate Guest for this special day!

“A combined choir, with members from Ballyblack, Quoile, Richhill and Slemish, sang 2 appropriate anthems, The Lord is my Shepherd and The Lord bless you and keep you.”

A Blessing and the Benediction concluded the proceedings.

This outing was made possible with a Community Grant from Causeway Coast and Glens Council.