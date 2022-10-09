Ballymena woman urges students to aim for top

A FORMER Travel and Tourism student at Northern Regional College is urging current students to make the most of their time at the campus.

After completing a Level 3 Extended Diploma at the College’s Coleraine campus in 2019, Caitlin Allen from Ballymena progressed to Southampton Solent University.

She has since graduated with a BA (Hons) Festival and Event Management degree and in January 2023, she will embark on a MSc degree in International Event Management at Ulster University.

Caitlin told students she had opted to do a vocational course instead of A-levels as she had struggled with the pressure of exams at school.

“I could have stayed on at school to do A-levels, but felt I needed a break from the stress of exams,” she said.

“With the Level 3 Extended Diploma, the emphasis is on coursework and independent learning.

“It is a good preparation for university, plus a great option for anyone interested in travel and tourism as it gives an overview of the different careers in the sector.”

She encouraged them to make the most of the opportunities they get to investigate the industry through work placements and coursework.

“The Level 3 course is a great foundation as you get to explore the different areas of the industry to help you decide what you want to focus on,” she said.

Caitlin said her time at university was challenging because of the restrictions imposed by Covid.

“It was certainly a strange time to be studying event management as so many events were cancelled but I still managed to get valuable experience working at different events and a variety of projects,” she said.

This included Caitlin being an Assistant Event Manager at Southampton Mela festival; working in production at Liam Gallagher's comeback at Knebworth in May 2022; and most recently developing an events calendar for Revolucion de Cuba bar and restaurant in Belfast.

Caitlin was awarded a prestigious JP McManus Scholarship and received £5,500 a year towards her university fees and other expenses for the duration of her undergraduate programme.

She said the scholarship was a “real lifesaver” adding: “It helped ease any financial worries and meant I was able to focus on doing well at university.”

Tourism and Sport lecturer Richard Hasson, who co-ordinates the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Travel and Tourism, said he was delighted to welcome Caitlin back to the College:

“Caitlin was an exemplary student who achieved the Level 3 Diploma with triple Distinction,” he said.

“She is a wonderful ambassador for the College and gave an inspirational talk to the students. I hope her success story will help them realise what they can achieve with hard work and determination.”