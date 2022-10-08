UDR Association present NI Children'sHospice Cheque

Shaun Oneill

Reporter:

Shaun Oneill

Email:

sport@ballymenaguardian.co.uk

Saturday 8 October 2022 0:00

Mac McIvor from the Ballymena Branch of the UDR Association CGC recently presented a cheque for £700.00 to Muriel Barr for the NI Children’s Hospice.

The Association raised this money from the proceeds of the sale of various items of memorabilia etc and other donations made at their stall in the Royal Black Institution Field in Ballyclare, this year.

The Association would like to thank the public and both the Loyal Orange and Royal Black Institutions for their invaluable support with this effort, this season.

This £700 brings the total raised by the Ballymena Branch, for the NI Children’s Hospice to just over £5500.00.

Mac said: “The Branch will be continuing this effort by hosting a Coffee Morning for the Jingle All the way campaign around late November.

“The venue and date is to be confirmed, so please keep a look out for it!

“Your continued support is truly appreciated.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballymena Guardian

15 Wellington Street, Ballymena

BT43 6AB

Tel: 028 2564 1221