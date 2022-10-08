UDR Association present NI Children'sHospice Cheque

Mac McIvor from the Ballymena Branch of the UDR Association CGC recently presented a cheque for £700.00 to Muriel Barr for the NI Children’s Hospice.

The Association raised this money from the proceeds of the sale of various items of memorabilia etc and other donations made at their stall in the Royal Black Institution Field in Ballyclare, this year.

The Association would like to thank the public and both the Loyal Orange and Royal Black Institutions for their invaluable support with this effort, this season.

This £700 brings the total raised by the Ballymena Branch, for the NI Children’s Hospice to just over £5500.00.

Mac said: “The Branch will be continuing this effort by hosting a Coffee Morning for the Jingle All the way campaign around late November.

“The venue and date is to be confirmed, so please keep a look out for it!

“Your continued support is truly appreciated.”