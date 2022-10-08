Brian and May Gault at Gracehill & Galgorm WI

The September meeting of Gracehill and Galgorm Women’s Institute was held in Galgorm Community Centre.

Lynda Brooks welcomed everyone including Brian Gault MBE and his wife May; and visitors Joanne Johnston and Margaret Rainey.

It was the Annual General Meeting and after reports were presented, the voting for the new committee and president took place.

Rosemary Frayne introduced Brian Gault.

He told the ladies that his mother had taken just two thalidomide tablets which her doctor had prescribed in the early 1960’s to help ease her symptoms of morning sickness.

Brian talked about his life as a thalidomide survivor and his book entitled “Look, no Hands!” is now in its 23rd reprint. Brian and May have travelled worldwide helping to provide practical support and raise awareness of the plight of children still being born with thalidomide -related disabilities in Brazil.

May demonstrated items of jewellery made in Mozambique.

These items are sold to improve lives in countries where young adults and children of all ages continue to struggle with their life-changing disabilities.

Colourful and beautifully made items as well as Brian’s book were on sale for members to purchase.

Brian and May gave a PowerPoint presentation using the institute’s projector and screen to illustrate their talk.

Brian explained that there was a delay before he could receive his MBE at Windsor Castle because of the periods of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic . He spoke with joy and pride about receiving this honour. W

e also heard and saw pictures of his wedding, his success at passing his driving test as well as people of all ages who have been helped as part of the work of the Thalidomide Trust.

Audrey Steede gave the vote of thanks and a donation towards the ongoing work. Lynda also presented May with a gift bag which included locally, homemade produce. At the end of the meeting the new committee was announced and the in-coming president is Liz Hughes.

In October the members are celebrating their 85th anniversary with Afternoon Tea in Leighinmohr House Hotel.

Monthly meetings will resume in Galgorm Community Centre on Thursday 10th November at 2 p.m. More information about this meeting will be available nearer that date.

Report submitted by:- Lynda Brooks.