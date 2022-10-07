Have your say on plans to encourage responsible dog ownership in our public spaces

MID and East Antrim Borough Council is appealing to the public to share their views on new plans to promote responsible dog ownership in parks and other public spaces.

The Council has opened a public consultation on proposals to amend to its existing Dog Control Orders and to introduce new Dog Control Orders.

Council strives to promote responsible dog ownership, not simply through enforcement, but also through educational and awareness-raising activities, partnership working with community groups and more collaborative working across Council.

The powers available under the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act (NI) 2011 provide a useful tool to the ongoing work of Council in seeking to address any dog-related issues across the Borough.

The proposed orders that Council are consulting on would mean: that in addition to play parks, dogs will no longer be allowed on certain lands within the Council area. These are MUGAs, artificial pitches, bowling greens, tennis courts, golf courses and playing fields, the boundaries of some existing areas where dogs already must always be kept on a lead have been updated, new areas where dogs must always be kept on a lead will be introduced to include Blackhead Path, Whitehead Promenade, marinas and Portmuck Beach

Deputy Mayor, Beth Adger MBE said: “Council has drafted these Dog Control Orders to ensure that its parks and open spaces can provide an enjoyable experience for all users. It appreciates that the majority of dog owners and walkers have control of their dogs and clean up after them.

“However, due to those who fail to clean up after their dog when on our pitches this has created a bad experience for residents of all ages who end up stepping or falling into dog mess. In addition, some dog owners fail to control their dogs in these public spaces and the Council has considered these facts in its Orders.”

The consultation will open on Monday 10 October 2022 and will close on Monday 7 November 2022.

Those wishing to view and respond to the consultation can do so in a number of ways by visiting www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/Consultations or fill out a hard copy at one of the following drop in sessions:

Larne Town Hall - Thursday 13 October from 2pm to 8pm

Carrickfergus Civic Centre –Wednesday 19 October from 2pm to 8pm

The Braid - Thursday 20 October from 2pm to 8pm

If you wish to submit a personalised response please send it in writing to The Enforcement Officer Team, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, 80 Galgorm Road, Ballymena, BT42 1AB or email it to MEA.envhealth@midandeastantrim.gov.uk

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council looks forward to hearing from residents, visitors and users of its green spaces.