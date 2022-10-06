Portglenone woman, Sarah Lacey, wins Nutritionist/Dietitian of the Year

A PORTGLENONE businesswoman was awarded Nutritionist/

Dietitian of the Year, at the recent Northern Ireland Health and Fitness Awards 2022.

Sarah Lacey, who runs Nourish and Nurture NI, was crowned the worthy winner at a recent ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in South Belfast, where over 400 gym owners, personal trainers and fitness professionals were in attendance.

The judging panel was made up of Coach and online fitness expert Ian Young; diabetic muscle and fitness author, podcaster and educator, Phil Graham; SAS: Who Dares Wins winner and Fit ID co-founder, Connor Smyth; former Irish Rugby Union player, Stephen Ferris and best-selling author and fitness influencer Maeve Madden, who also took care of hosting duties alongside Q Radio’s Ibe Sesay.

Nourish and Nurture

Sarah founded her business in 2020 just as the Covid-19 lockdowns commenced.

It proved to be an opportune moment for Sarah as the world turned to online platforms during a time when many companies were physically forced to close their doors.

Sarah worked as a Counsellor and Cognitive Behaviour Therapist in the NHS for 17 years and went on to gain a Level 4 Nutrition qualification to complement her clinical skills.

She identified a gap in the market that would allow her to combine her clinical experience as a Counsellor to inform her Nutrition coaching, thereby addressing both physical and psychological issues that affect weight loss and self-esteem.

Sarah believes there is a correlation between psychological health and nutritional health, which works on the premise that if you feel differently, you will eat differently, so reducing instances of overeating.

A busy mum of two, Sarah draws on her own weight loss journey in order to help and advise her clients.

She is also keen to dispel the misconception that women with thyroid issues, which is common post-partum, are unable to lose weight.

She highlights that she is "living proof" that weight loss in this situation is achievable.

Based in Portglenone, Sarah offers mostly online as well as face to face consultations.

In addition to her Monthly Coaching programme, Sarah also offers her flagship service, a 12 week 'Macros, Mood & Mindset Programme' .

She specialises in women's health, however, is keen to point out that she welcomes male patients also.

Award

Sarah won Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021 before scooping Nutritionist/Dietitian of the Year 2022.

She said: "I am absolutely delighted to have received this award in recognition of the work I do.

"I am excited to see how I can further support my clients to lose weight and feel better on the inside and outside.

"I empower and support busy women to become emotionally - as well physically - resilient, because when they are they think and act in more helpful ways. This relates to weight loss, self esteem, anxiety management and so much more.

"Few PTs or Nutrition coaches have this combination of psychological coaching expertise to use it alongside Nutrition coaching to affect sustained long term progress."