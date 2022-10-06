Gracehill man was a pigeon fraternity stalwart

Reflections on the late Cowan Balmer by ‘Homer’ (from a recent edition).

I had the sad news on Saturday afternoon that another Old Hand, Cowan Balmer had passed away at his home in Royal Court, Gracehill after a short illness.

Probably one of the last of the elder statesmen still involved in the sport of pigeons locally. Indeed he had been involved with racing pigeons for over 80 years.

I had good contact with him for several years both he and his late wife Molly were relations of my own family.

He was a real mine of information and had a good memory of the sport long before my time.

Cowan was involved in the sport when the local Mid Antrim area was full of big stars first joining the old Cullybackey Flying Club.

And over more recent years he was a dedicated member of Ahoghill Flying Club involved with the shows and for many years with the late Ahoghill Secretary Albert Young arranged a local dinner with massive attendance and plenty of prizes in the raffle, more often than not the local Mayor and Willie Wright in attendance.

I attended the event many times to provide coverage and before me the reporting was covered by a near neighbour in Royal Court the late James Martin who operated under scribe name ‘Provincial’, and a good friend of my own as well.

Cowan was a real man of action and worked with the Ballymena Council what it was at the time to secure a site for the new clubrooms in Ahoghill and on top of that a new club house itself, now a local Race Centre for the NIPA. I will miss our many conversations; it was a joy to listen to a man with such memory despite his age.

On behalf of the local fancy sincere condolences to the entire family circle including his son John and his brother Roy.

J W Reynolds “Homer”.