Ballymena bandsmen marched to Belfast in memory of brave Poppy

REPRESENTATIVES of a number of Ballymena bands recently took part in a ‘memorial march’ to celebrate the life of young Belfast girl Poppy Ogle who passed away earlier this year.

Members from Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster, Pride of the Maine and Sir George White Memorial were joined by walkers from Gertrude Star and South Belfast Young Conquerors.

Monies raised from the walk will be going to Northern Ireland Children's Hospice and the Children's Cancer Unit.

10-year-old girl Poppy passed away following a year long battle with cancer.

She was surrounded by her family and loved ones when she passed away on the morning of Thursday, May 26, breaking the hearts of her parents Sharon and Mark, siblings Maddison and Isaac, along with the wider East Belfast community who the young girl had inspired with courage and kindness.

Throughout her treatment Poppy had only ever been concerned about others and how she could help them, bringing sweets and treats to the children's cancer ward every week and with the help of her friend Olivia raised £1,000 for charity Angel Wishes in the days before her passing.

A passionate member of the Girls Brigade, she was honoured by the organisation for her bravery and kind spirit during her treatment, as she went out of her way to support others despite the tough ordeal she was going through.

Her mother Sharon said Poppy had been "an amazing little girl who flourished and shone so bright" and hoped others would celebrate her and the way she was able to bring so many people together.

During her treatment bands from across Belfast and further afield had taken Poppy into their hearts, wearing yellow ribbons at certain events in order to highlight her battle and raise funds for the Children's Cancer Charity.