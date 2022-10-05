ShopMEA competition winner announced

MID and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to announce Aisling Crawford from Dunloy is the lucky winner of the recent ShopMEA Instagram competition – winning a £100 voucher for Wyse Byse in Ballymena!

With 370 businesses registered on the app, it is packed full of special offers and promotions!

From the very best places to grab a bite to eat or relax over a coffee, ShopMEA is the one app you won’t want to miss out on.

As well as arming you with the latest deals and spending rewards, the app will also help you stay connected to what’s happening in your local area, with a live events calendar and easy-to-access information about the must-visit attractions on your doorstep.

Handing over the voucher Aisling was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, who said: “I am delighted for Aisling!

The ShopMEA app is really easy-to-use, regardless of your level of digital skill.

Over 4,000 customers have already signed up - it costs you nothing to join, gives you free promotion and provides access to a range of powerful features you will love including click-and-collect, local deliveries, scheduled deliveries and much more. Sign-up this Autumn and don’t miss out!”

The app, funded by the Department for Communities’ COVID-19 Recovery Revitalisation Programme and launched by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Town Centre Recovery Group, forms part of the joint strategy for supporting local businesses to grow and sustain as they navigate the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ShopMEA can now be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play Store.