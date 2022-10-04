New edition of 'The Glynns' launched

The 2022 edition of The Glynns, the annual magazine of the Glens of Antrim Historical Society was launched at a musical function in Cushendall Parish Centre recently.

There was a large attendance of members of the Society, guests and contributors to the magazine.

The music and songs for the evening were led by Deirdre Goodlad of Glor na Maoile and included songs from the Glens of Antrim and across Ulster.

These included Airdi Cuan, a poignant story of emigration and exile.

A Glensman has moved over the sea to Scotland and from Ayrshire he can still see the longed-for hills around Glendun. Or perhaps he was imagining himself over in Kintyre looking back on his native soil and decided to remain in the townland of Ardicoan.

And of course, the songs ended with The Green Glens of Antrim!

The new edition of the Glynns was then launched, which contains a wide range of interesting articles centred on the Glens of Antrim and surrounding area.

Certificates of Achievement were presented to Junior Contributors Charlie McAllister and Claire Scullion and the Malachy McSparran Cup for Local History was presented to Mrs Sinead Kinney of St Killian’s College.

The Glynns for 2022 is available in McLister’s Newsagents Ballycastle, the Society’s office in Cushendall and in Carnlough Community Office.

The Society’s Historical Lectures will continue on Friday 21st October with 1718: The First Mass Migration from Ireland to America by Alison McCaughan and on Friday 18th November with History of Lifeboats in Cushendall by Paddy McLaughlin.

Lectures take place at 8pm in Cushendall Parish Centre and all are welcome.