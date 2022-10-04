A Pub Quiz, in aid of Cancer Research UK, takes place in Ballymena on Saturday night (October 8) 7pm.

Venue is the BT & PO Sports Club in the town centre.

Teams, with a maximum of six players, are invited to take part for the very worthy cause.

The quiz is part of Stand Up To Cancer’s annual fund raiser.

“Entry fee is £5 per head,”outlined Alywnne McLaughlin, manager of the Cancer Research UK shop in Ballymoney Street in Ballymena.

“We are hoping for a good response as we try to raise as much as possibe for the charity.”

After the quiz a disco will follow - from 10pm until 1am.

Admission to it is £5.