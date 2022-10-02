Rotarians gather for inspiring and thought-provoking evening

Rotarians and friends gathered on Tuesday, September 20 for an inspiring and thought-provoking evening, led by Guest Speaker, Rev Dr Ken Newell OBE.

Ken began an account of his own ‘journey’ towards peacebuilding and reconciliation by paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

He believed that she epitomised what reconciliation is all about through her historic visit to Ireland in 2011.

Speaking on his special friendship with Fr Gerry Reynolds, Clonard Monastery, and their joint efforts in establishing the Clonard-Fitzroy Fellowship, Ken suggested ways of ‘building on the rock of a shared future’.

He referred to secret discussions in the early 90s with paramilitaries (both loyalist and republican) which contributed to the IRA and loyalist ceasefires. Some of those who attended the very enjoyable evening obtained signed copies of Ken’s memoir, ‘Captured by a Vision’.

If you might be interested in hearing more about this event or want to find out more about Rotary, please do not hesitate to contact Joanne on 07866 408092.

Alternatively, please visit their Facebook page, our website at www.ballymenarotaryclub.org or email rotaryballymena@gmail.com.