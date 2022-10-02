Master spray can man

ACE shutter art painter Sam McAleese considered forensic science as his occupation - before changing his mind and becoming a tattooist!

So now instead of having to use his best judgment to match physical evidence such as finger prints and DNN to suspects he just makes them comfortable and gets o with the inking of their choice!

The 26-year-old from Ballee revealed this career change of plan, before outlining he is to open a new tattoo shop early next month - Coven Tattoos - in Church Street in the town.

Sam has been hitting the headlines with his top quality inkings the talk of the town - but on buildings not bodies!

Using Sam’s skills Ballymena Business Improvement District (BID) has helped transform the town centre in a unique way.

Bespoke Shutter Art is now on view at eight different businesses - and what a difference it has made helping to brighten up the town.

BID Board member, Lesley McCaughan, from Follow Coffee, in Springwell Street, teamed up with former Ballee High School pupil Sam during lockdown and he did the art work on the front of her shop, and inside too.

She was so impressed with the outcome that she submitted the idea of brightening up shutters to the BID’s Marketing Subgroup for consideration.

Ballymena BID ran a competition across all businesses to win shutter art for their premises.

And 23 other businesses were gifted beautiful green planters to adorn their entrances.

The shutter art idea is thought to be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.

Sam, a quiet, unassuming, but truly gifted artist, said he thoroughly enjoyed working on the shutters - but now intends turning his full attention on his new tattoo shop.

His good friend Carly Wright, who has featured in the Ballymena Guardian, through her impressive artwork, will also be based at Coven Tattoos.

Sam has been interested in art since he was just a toddler - telling me his mum bought him brick style wall-paper so he would draw on it, rather than the actual walls within the house.

“My dad says I got the flare for art from him, but I’m not so sure,” he laughed. “You should see some of his etchings.”

Before finally nailing it down that tattooing was his true passion Sam spent a year learning joinery!

He said he enjoyed it too, adding he was quite handy at it.

“Anything working with my hands is up my street, but in the end I decided tattooing was my thing,” he told The Guardian.

“I am really looking forward to getting started in my studio, and welcome all customers.”

Lately Sam has been working flat out getting the new place ready.

Meanwhile, Ballymena BID Manager, EmmaMcCrea, said the shutter art has been a fantastic addition to the town centre.

She said it has added a unique, vibrant and colourful element to each business, with the artwork tailor-made.

* Spray paint artist Sam says that lock down - remember that? - did him a major favour, allowing him the time to work on individual projects without the town.

“As it happens it worked out quite nicely for me,” he said. “It allowed me to get on with my work in a time of quietness, with the shutters down.”

Politely Sam individually thanks a number of people who have helped him on his journey.

On his list are his parents; his personal trainer Timmy Currie, who allowed him to do his first art work in his home gym; artist Carly Wright for all her help, and Lesley McCaughan.

