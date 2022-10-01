Joseph's winning artwork earned him a meeting with the Queen

A BALLYMENA student who met the late Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II as a child, has told the Guardian that, in the wake of her passing, it was a truly "momentous occasion".

Joseph Compton is a former Clough Primary School and Cambridge House Grammar School pupil.

He is currently a second year student at Harper Adams University studying Agriculture.

While at primary school, Joseph, aged just six, took part in a 'Doodle for Google' competition.

Entrants were required to embellish the word 'Google' on the theme of what their local community meant to them.

Joseph drew trees and flowers around the initial 'G' to represent his garden. The 'OO' were eyes looking out for a community through a neighbourhood watch scheme, while the second 'G' was presented as a road with a post van on it delivering mail. The 'L' letter was transformed into a building and the 'E' became a picture of a community nurse.

The competition attracted 70,000 entries and after becoming a Northern Ireland regional winner in the aged 5-7 group, an online vote decided who should come out on top in the UK.

The prize was a trip to London with the winner's parents to meet the Queen and Prince Philip while the primary school would receive an interactive whiteboard.

Joseph went on to win in his category and the winning doodles were displayed in Google's London offices which hosted the Royal visit.

Joseph's proud mum, Roberta said: "The Queen said she thought the eyes on Joseph's drawing were good, while the Duke made a comment about traffic congestion when he saw the drawing of the road.

"It's not everyone that gets to meet the Queen when they win their first competition."

Joseph said: "It was all very exciting going to London as I had never been on a plane before.

"When I met the Queen she was really friendly and was always smiling.

"She complimented my drawing and I did not realise at the age of six that it was such a momentous occasion"