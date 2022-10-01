Country stars at The Braid

"A Night With the Country Stars" makes a welcome return to the Braid Arts Centre,Ballymena on Friday 14th October and what a night of hand clapping country music is in store!

The stellar line-up which wouldnt look out of place in Nashville will feature the legendary Ray Lynam, the blue jean country queen from Cavan Kathy Durkin, the young sensation Owen Mac, the wee man from Strabane Hugo Duncan from BBC Radio Ulster and the hugely popular John McNicholl making this a show you wont want to miss.

Each of the stars will showcase their trademark hit songs in the company of the fantastic Country Harmony.

Show promoter James McGarrity from JMG Music Group said: " There is a great Country Music following in the Ballymena area and this is a rare chance to see so many of Irelands top stars all on the one show".

Tickets for the show are now on sale from the Braid Arts Centre Box office Telephone 028 2563 5900.

So save the date folks as all Country Roads are Ballymena bound on Friday 14th October!