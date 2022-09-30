The Gipe's guide to ganchin' - update

IT’S been a few years since I and the denizens of a now defunct Ballymena newsroom spent a couple of days compiling a mini-dictionary on how to converse with comfort in the town and district.

A few small updates have been included for your amusement!

We'll just run through some commonly used expressions in alphabetical order. Ready? Then, we'll begin.

A: Reference to oneself. The most common example of Ballymena-speak by far. Example: "A love dulse so a do."

Amint : A plea for re-assurance often used by children. Example: "A'm a good footballer mammy, amint a?" Derived from the somewhat outdated expression 'Am I not?'

Aw: Exclamation of surprise and nothing to do with US tactics in the Gulf War. Also an indication of perceived cuteness. Example: "Aw-a-aw, what a lovely child." ; or – "Aw naw, the car has broken down.

Binlid – a person who displays all the IQ of the cover on a refuse receptacle. Example: "He hasn't the sense he was born with. What a binlid".

Bloon – A person who displays little or no common sense. Example – "See thon boy? He's a bloon, so he is." A person with a balding pate may also be described as a 'bloonhead' .. if you're fast enough on your feet.

Bake - Face. Derived from beak. Example: If someone aroused your consternation to a dangerously violent level, you might feel inclined to strike them on the bake. Common usage: "A hut him a dig in the bake, so a did."

Baters – The appendages at the end of your legs. Example: "A called thon boy a bloonhead and a had to take to my baters, a'm mad, amint a?" A perfect test phrase for those who wish to progress on this degree level course.

Blarge - Dual meaning. To approach a task haphazardly (i.e. thon bloon took a blarge at the garden an'near killed himself." Or, to overindulge in alcohol. Example: "He's suffering today after that blarge he took last night".

Bloot/Blootered – Drunk/state of drunkenness. Example: "Yer man's a bloot. Everytime time a see him, he's blootered." This expression dates back to the time when meths. was imbibed by the hardened drinkers of the town. Not a lot of people know that. - Far fewer give a fiddler's.

Boke - Regurgitate violently. Also an adjective for something which meets with you personal disfavour. Example: "That meal was boke, so it was."

Cat – Often used when expressing an opinion.

Chat/Chaterina - A thingimmybob. Superb term which can be used in almost every situation. Chaterina (the full dictionary version) is rarely used now but 'chat' remains commonplace. Example: "Reach me thon chat." The incredible thing is most people in Ballymena will be aware, in the context of the situation, exactly what item you require.

Crater – (noun). This has nothing to do with the moon and is, in fact, a widely used term of sympathy. Example: "Sure it's a pity of that crater (creature)."

Cane - An untidy residence or (alt.) a place of ill repute. Example: "Our house is a cane at the minute - there's stuff lying all over the place." or "Thon place is a cane - I wouldn't step through the door."

Cove - A person. Not a geographical feature of the coastline. Normally used when the person's name has been forgotten. Example : "Some cove told me that pub was a cane."

Clabbered - To be covered in dirt - see 'Bogging'

Clem – Term of offence. A person who continually makes a fool of himself is a 'clem.'

Click – To form a happy relationship. Example: "She's a clem and he's a bloonhead. It's no wonder they clicked."

Dab - A unit of currency. Ten dabs being economically equivalent to £10.Deeved - derived from 'deafened'. Example: "I was near deeved by them workmen dunnerin outside."

Dinnelin – (adjective). Often used by those under stress. Example: "Thon boy has my head dinnelin, so he has." All embracing word which can also refer to the condition of one's cranium after an evening of over-indulgence in legally addictive liquid refreshment.

Donor - Not a kebab. A female,

Duke - To avoid another person. Example: "I spotted him across the street and duked down an alley".

Dunt – To apply force. Example: "Hit thon crater a dunt and waken him up."

Face - To engage in courtship. I.E. Sure he's facing some donor from the DR (Doury Road).

Gemmy - Imperfect. Basically can be applied to anything which is not up to scratch. May also be used in the medical sense to mean 'lame'. Example: "Last night's football match left him with a gemmy leg".

Gorb - A greedy person.

Gornickle - Another word for 'clem/fool'

Gulpin - One who is easily fooled.

Gunk - shock, often used in conjunction with 'quare' (meaning big or massive). Example: "He got a quare gunk when she told him she was leaving him."

Gurn - How could we forget it? To complain (adult); to cry (child).

Gipe - Another word for an idiot. Not surprisingly there are a great many words for 'idiot' in Ballymena.

Ganch - A verbose person, one who is incapable of holding their tongue. More importantly, an indication that any contribution they may make to a conversation is totally without merit.

Gleck(s) - To look at; one's eyes. Interchangeable.

Glope - Also an instruction to observe. Example: "Glope thon cove on the far duke. He's blootered, so he is." Trans. "Look at that fellow on the other side of the street. He is exceedingly intoxicated, is he not?"

Glead - a unit of measurement for intelligence. Thus if one does 'not have a glead' one is challenged on the common sense front.

Hames - A mess.

Howl - To take a firm grip.

Kebs - Feet/shoe. Example: "I got a quare gunk when those new kebs let in water." Alternatively: "My kebs are killing me."

Killeeried - If there is little but a yawning vaccuum inside your cranium, you are, of course, 'killeeried'; can also mean infatuated - thus "she's killeeried with thon gulpin, so she is."

Latchico (also pron. latchicove) - An untrustworthy person, especially in the business sense. Example: "Watch thon boy, he's a latchico - he'd steal the eye out of your head."

Lig - An idiot. "He never had any sense that boy. He's a right lig".

Prugh - (noun) a mix of crisps, sweets or chocolate, usually eaten on the sofa in front of the TV on a Saturday night; (verb) to rummage or hoke through someone else's stuff, often leaving a mess behind. Example: "Would you stop prughin' through those CDs?"

Paghle. A couch potato. One becomes a paghle through prughin'.

Quare - big, massive (see 'gunk')

Reely - Adjective. A catch-all phrase for an action or person of doubtful sense. Example: "See yer man - he's reely so he is. Sure his head's a marley." (From Mickey Marley's famed roundabout).

Scunner - Used to describe someone whose very existence causes you deep seated personal offence.

Scunnered - A state of depression. Important note:-Those who have the misfortune to hail from the less favoured parts of Northern Ireland (i.e. not Ballymena and district) have the tendency to pronounce this words as 'scundered'. This is totally unacceptable and will result in failure of the oral module of this course.

Sham - Basically anyone. Can be dropped into conversation at any point without fear.

Skelly - To take a quick glance at something.

Snotter - An unmentionable substance which emanates from the nose during times of cold and flu. Thus: 'The snotters were tripping him, so they were.'

Steughy - A variety of foods all mixed up and, more often than not, covered (clarried) in brown sauce.

Stroke - To walk purposefully. Or, more commonly nowadays, to cheat. Example: If you were playing poker with a latchico there is a better than even chance that you will be 'stroked."

Tome - Excellent, wonderful. If one played a magnificent shot in snooker, for instance, it could be justifiably be described as 'Tome, Shem.' Important note - these two words MUST be used in conjunction. However, if someone says they are 'tome at it' this means that they actually aren't. Go figure.

Truth - A lie. Example - if someone tells you that they have won the lottery (and you doubt their veracity), the automatic response of any self-respecting Ballymena person should be: "Truth." This may be followed up with the nonsensical "Aye ye did."

Wheek(er) - A unit of pressure. Example: "Thon Shem is tome at boxing. He hut thon cove a wheek dig." Trans. "That fellow is a prime exponent of the noble art. He struck that other chap a blow of considerable force."

Yordis - Mind-blowingly fantastic. A word which has fallen into disuse in recent times. Example: If your horse came up in the Grand National it would be "Yordis, shem.