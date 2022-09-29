Unite Union seeks clarity from Nu Track

Unite the union is urging management at NuTrack to confirm ‘as a matter of urgency’ who has been appointed to deal with the administration of the firm which is to close.

In statement, the Union said: “Unite the union received correspondence sent to workers from the owners of NuTrack, a manufacturer supplying components for buses, that the company had entered administration and has permanently closed operations as of 22ndSeptember 2022.

“The news threatens the livelihoods of several dozen workers who are employed by the company. It is a further blow to the Ballymena economy which has suffered a number of high profile closures and job losses in the manufacturing sector in the last decade.”

Regional Officer for Unite, George Brash, said the union would engage with the insolvency practitioner to safeguard his members’ interests in the process and with the aim of the company being transferred as a ‘going-concern’.

“This is another jobs blow for the Ballymena area and for our manufacturing economy. We were informed earlier today (Wednesday) that the company has now entered administration and has shut down production.

“We urge the company to give workers clarity on the situation and confirm as a matter of urgency who has been appointed to deal with the administration. That will then allow Unite to engage fully with the insolvency practitioners with the aim of ensuring that our members receive the fullest possible compensation if we cannot avoid job losses. Our objective entering this process is to defend this manufacturing capacity and as many jobs as we can.”