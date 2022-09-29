People's Park to host spooktacular Hallowena

PEOPLE'S Park, Ballymena will host one of the scariest nights of the year on Friday 28, October from 6pm – 8.30pm.

The free event will thrill and chill with a packed programme of spooktacular activities for your little monsters to enjoy with a fire juggling display, a fancy dress competition, spooky walkabout characters, a kiddies funfair and live music.

Follow the extended spooky illumination trail throughout the park and bump into some familiar characters along the way!

You can sink your fangs into some sweet treats or tasty hot food and fill those Halloween hunger pangs. The fun and festivities will finish with a fangtastic fireworks finale at 8.15pm.

There are over 2000 off-street car park spaces within a 10 minute walk of People’s Park so make an evening of it with a visit to any of the fantastic shops or restaurants in the town.

To help with a safe set-up of the site People’s Park will be closed to all members of the public on Friday 28 October until the event starts at 6pm.

For everyone’s safety dogs, alcohol or fireworks are not permitted in the park and under 16s must have a responsible adult with them.

Admission is free and no tickets are required.