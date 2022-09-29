Nu-Track letter confirms that factory is to 'close permanently'

Ballymena firm Nu Track is to permanently close.

The Guardian has seen a letter sent to employees in which Director Rob Shiels confirms that the business is being terminated.

The letter also promises that workers will receive their final pay and holiday pay this morning (Thursday September 29).

Further information on redundancy payments is also included.

On Wednesday former workers gathered at the factory gates to highlight their plight and to seek further clarity.

NuTrack specialised in producing wheelchair accessible vehicles.

The firm had previous links with former Wrightbus supremo, Pastor Jeff Wright. Mr. Shiels is the son-in-law of Mr Wright.

However, according to company accounts, Mr Wright ceased to be “a person with significant control” of the firm in July.

The letter sent to Nu Track staff by Mr Shiels states: “It is with deepest regret that we give notice to all staff and employees of the permanent closure of the company effective 22nd September 2022.”

And it adds: “All persons employed are herein given notice of their redundancy effective of the above date.”

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: “It’s very sudden and incredibly bad news for the company and its employees, but I would reiterate as their MP, that the entire workforce can be accommodated within the near vicinity.

“Over the last few days I have already spoken to other manufacturers in the area and they have assured me that they can absorb every single person who is made redundant or who loses their job as a result of this, because the manufacturing sector is in so much need of employees and experienced skillsets.”

Nu Track have been asked for comment.