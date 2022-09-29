Ex Academy pupil returns from Texas to take part in police memorial day

A Ballymena man who was only six months old when his father was murdered by terrorists travelled from Texas to represent Northern Ireland at the National Police Memorial Day at the weekend.

Stephen Wylie-Young is the son of Constable William Raymond Wylie QPM, 25 years, Royal Ulster Constabulary George Cross.

Constable Wylie was shot dead, and his colleague fatally wounded during a gun battle with several terrorists who ambushed them as they checked a suspicious car in County Antrim. He was posthumously awarded the Queen’s Police Medal for Gallantry.

Secretaries of State and Police Chiefs joined a congregation of almost 2,000 at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall and stood to remember officers who gave their lives in service – many in horrific circumstances.

Stephen, a former pupil of Ballymena Academy, was asked to participate by Mr. Mark Lindsay MBE, former Chairman of the Police Federation of Northern Ireland.

“He submitted my nomination to the National Police Memorial Day organizing committee. I feel very honored to be representing all those in Northern Ireland who have lost family members who were serving police officers.

“For myself, this is a very significant event, to be able to publicly acknowledge my own loss and pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of my father.

“ I am proud of his service and I want everyone to remember the sacrifices that were made by those in the past to secure the peace we enjoy today.”

He reflected onthe impact of his father’s murder.

Stephen said: “Looking back, not having a father at home was probably toughest on my mother. I was only 6 months old when my father was killed, so never really knew him, but my mother was only 25 - recently married and with a newborn son.

“I can only imagine how hard that must have been. She always taught me to thankful, and never angry and bitter about the events of the past.

“Her faith, like my father’s, was in God and that gave her a special peace, and knowledge that circumstances, though bad, were not out of control.

“From the perspective of today, I may have missed out on not having a father at home, and never knowing him does leave a hole that can never be filled.

“Yet, I always want to look forward, and I’m spurred on to spend as much time as I can with my own children. Ultimately, I share my father’s faith in a certainty beyond death and so that brings joy in the midst of sad reflections at this time.”

Stephen travelled alone for this event, as his children have just gone back to school in Houston at the start of the school year.

“I am married with a daughter Hannah (15) and a son Alex (13). My son and I are both passionate Liverpool fans!. My wife is from Boston originally, but she and the kids all have US, UK and Irish citizenship.

“I moved to London after university to work for ExxonMobil, the oil company. I worked as an oil executive for nearly 30 years, with various assignments in the UK, Belgium, Washington DC, Australia, and Houston managing large-scale oil & gas development projects.

“In 2015, we moved from Perth, Australia to Houston and I am now semi-retired, but working part time as a mountain guide in Colorado and sitting on the Board of a non-profit organization that manages hurricane disaster recovery in the southern United States.”

Stephen said that the weekend ceremony was a ‘special’ honour.

“Whenever someone has the opportunity to represent their country, in whatever form that takes, it is a great honour. It is particularly special given that this year’s National Police Memorial Day was held in Northern Ireland. To represent my home country is indeed significant – I feel both humbled and honored.

“Whilst I left Northern Ireland almost 30 years ago, my ties are still strong to this place, particularly Ballymena – the years spent at Ballymena Academy between 1984 and 1991 were special and I am grateful to all the staff there for investment they made in my life.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who gave a reading during the service, said: “To all the officers who lost their lives while working to keep us safe, we thank you and we honour you. Their bravery and commitment to their duty was unfaltering – society owes them and their loved ones a debt we cannot repay, but it is one we will not forget.”

Chris Heaton-Harris MP, Northern Ireland Secretary, said: "The Government owes a tremendous debt of gratitude to the brave men and women of the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their tireless work to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe.

“It was an honour and a privilege to attend today’s annual National Police Memorial Day service, hosted in Belfast, and to join relatives and colleagues of fallen officers, along with UK Government colleagues.”

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: “It is a huge privilege for Belfast to host this year’s National Police Memorial Day and to welcome many visitors to our city. Today’s event was a humbling and moving experience in what has been an extraordinary few weeks following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Liam Kelly, Chair, Police Federation for Northern Ireland read the names of officers who have lost their lives during the past year – PC Daniel Golding, Metropolitan Police, PC Craig Higgins, Greater Manchester Police, PC Alex Prentice, Northamptonshire Police, and PC Darryl Street, Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

Mr Kelly said: “National Police Memorial Day is an occasion to reflect and celebrate the best in policing not only in Northern Ireland but throughout the United Kingdom. Day and daily, we see officers stepping up to the mark to safeguard communities and, sadly, on occasion, some officers are injured or lose their lives in the execution of their duties.

“This weekend, we say to assembled families that the police ‘family’ recognises, appreciates, and empathises with what you are experiencing and will never forget the sacrifices your loved ones made.”

There was silence as petals of remembrance, representing all who have lost their lives, descended from the gallery as the orchestra played ‘Abide with me’ and the Last Post was sounded.

Canon David Wilbraham MBE, National Police Chaplain and Co-ordinator of National Police Memorial Day said: “This is the first time the National Police Memorial Day family has been able to gather in remembrance since the pandemic. Today we held those lost in honour - their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”