'Red Flag' theatre performance to highlight impact of scams on older people

WITH the number of scams continuing to increase on a daily basis, Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership (MEAAP) have commissioned local theatre company c21 to write and perform a theatre piece to highlight the devastating impact these scams have on Older People and what ‘red flags’ we all can watch out for.

The performance will take place on Monday, October 10 2022 at 2pm in The Braid Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre and has been funded by the Northern Ireland Policing Board’s Police Property Fund.

The aim of the performance is to educate Older People about potential scams and the impact that they can have on an individuals health and wellbeing, as well as to highlight the support available from the PSNI and community and voluntary organisations.

Each audience member will receive a free ‘scam safe pack’ with on hand support and advice from MEAAP and the PSNI.

In addition to the initial performance in The Braid Arts Centre, c21 will also take the performance on ‘the road’ to local Older Peoples Groups for one off performances in October.

Jenny Marshall Executive Director of Community Programmes at MEAAP commented: “Unfortunately at MEAAP we see the devasting impact of scams on a daily basis.

“Many Older People that we work with are isolating themselves from contact because they are so scared of being scammed.

“We are privileged to be working in partnership with c21 Theatre Company as well as Mid & East Antrim PSNI to highlight this important topic.”

Stephen Kelly, Creative Director of c21 Theatre Company, commented: “We at c21 are delighted to be working with Mid & East Antrim Agewell Partnership, on this theatre project, around scamming in the older generation.

“The medium of drama can be very powerful and with something as important as scamming Older People, we believe we can make an impact with our performance to inform our audiences.”

Paul Black Local PSNI Crime Prevention Officer commented: “As a Crime Prevention Officer I witness the impact scams continue to have on people.

“Scammers pray on vulnerabilities and try to exploit any openings.

“The increase in reported scams highlights the importance for education regarding types of scams and this theatre piece will show the reality of how this affects people.

“This piece will visually show the impact of scams and hopefully help prevent further instances of this”

To book a free ticket for ‘Red Flag’ at The Braid Arts Centre on Monday 10th October 2022 at 2pm or to discuss a community performance for a local Older Peoples group, please contact MEAAP on 028 25658604.