Getting ready for 'Jingle All the Way'

JINGLE ALL THE WAY, an annual cross-community fund raiser fun day for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, takes place in Ballymena on Saturday, December 3!

Yes, it is only the end of September, but preparations for the event are well underway.

“We like to be very well organised,” outlined Muriel Barr, secretary of the Ballymena Branch of the NI Children’s Hospice Support Group.

The Jingle All The Way fun day in the town centre features school choirs, live musical entertainment all day at The Hub (Bandstand), Belfast Circus and Super Hero characters, and a Santa Bus.

There will be street collections during the day, trader involvement throughout and free coffee at Broadway.

Jingle All The Way will raise much needed funds for NI Hospice.

The occasion also raises awareness to the brilliance of the Hospice, and the tireless but most valued work they do on a daily basis.

The Ballymena area, spearheaded by the local Hospice Support Group, has promoted Jingle All The Way since 2017.

Local businesses, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Ballymena Chamber of Commerce, sporting organisations, Churches, Schools and individuals always get involved.

“Every penny raised will go to Hospice,” emphasised secretary Muriel.

“And believe me Hospice is in need of it all.”

And she urged others looking to help less fortunate out at the festive time to get in touch with them.

“We are so grateful to everyone who supports our fund raising efforts. And all at Hospice say a sincere and special thank you to every single one of them,” said Muriel.

Since Jingle All The Way’s inception the people of Ballymena and surrounding areas have raised nearly £300k for Hospice.

But the Support Group never become complacent.

They simply set about working on new projects, new fund raisers and hope to unearth a few hidden diamonds on the money raising front along the way.

Jingle All The Way is also an ideal way for new volunteers to make themselves known and available.

Ahoghill Thistle Gala Ball in November

Meanwhile, local Ballymena Saturday Morning League Division 1 side Ahoghill Thistle are again putting their weight behind fund raising for Hospice.

They have organised a Gala Ball for Saturday, November 5, in Galgorm Resort and Spa.

Tickets are available from Gary Peacock – mobile 07743494598 or Stewart McDonald 07793848107.

“It will be a most enjoyable night out, while raising vital funds for Hospice,” outline Gary.

“We are delighted, after two years of Covid to be back fundraising for our wonderful Team Mascots, Sam McBride and Tommy Reid, and all the children who receive care from the only Children’s Hospice in Northern Ireland.”

And Vice Chair of the Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group Elaine McBride, whose son Sam receives care from the NI Children’s Hospice, said Hospice has been crucial for so many families, including her own providing respite care and amazing support.

“They are simply just a lifeline. We are so grateful to all those who raise funds to ensure continuity of care,” said Elaine.

The Jingle All The Way money raiser brings communities across Northern Ireland together by asking groups and individuals if they can help provide a gift of care to the bravest of babies, children and their families.

These very special children are life limited and need 24 hour care.

They have the most complex of illnesses, some of which have no name and for which there is no cure.

“These children and their families need our help to maintain the care they receive from Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice at Horizon House and in their own homes,” pointed out secretary Murlel.

After Covid put paid to all fund raising there was a reduced return to events being organised.

Yes, Covid brought the world to a stand-still - but down at Horizon House in Belfast it was business as usual as those in need were tenderly cared for and looked after.

Thankfully is it back to full business this time round.

With renewed support from Mid and East Antrim Council, as well as Ballymena BID and this Press launch in the Guardian is the news of the Jingle All The Way launch.

Jingle are delighted with the news that one of their key events - The Ahoghill Thistle FC Gala Ball in November - is going ahead!

Recent meetings between Jingle and Thistle officials have put the finishing touches on Gala plans.

Now all they want is for the public to turn out in force to support the occasion.

Thistle, spearheaded by Chairman Stewart McDonald and Secretary Gary Peacock, have raised an amazing £12,000 for Hospice since 2018.

Families can enjoy the Jingle All The Way Day on December 3 without cost and the footfall should help Town Centre Traders.

The Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group and the wider Hospice family are very grateful to the unwaivering support of Emma McCrea and the Ballymena BID Board together with Mid and East Antrim Council.

“Everbody is welcome to join the Jingle All The Way Campaign and never has NI Hospice needed your help,” more added Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group secretary, Muriel. For further information contact Muriel on 07921558368