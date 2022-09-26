The day Isabelle met the Queen

BALLYMENA woman Isabelle McAuley has very fond memories of meeting the Queen.

It was back in October 2010 when Isabella attended the Garden Party at Hillsborogh.

Isabelle was a volunteer for many years with Ballymena Surestart, which was run by Action for Children.

Her invite to meet Queen Elizabeth was in recognition of Action for Children celebrating 10 years in Northern Ireland.

The other people in the photograph with the Queen and Isabelle were Moira Walsh, Project Manager of Surestart, and Veronica Bruce, Support Worker for Surestart.

Isabelle, who lives at Glenravel Fold, recently lost her husband.

She is currently in City Hospital receiving treatment for cancer.