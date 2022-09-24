Local volunteer, Eve Booker, awarded one of last medals issued by Queen Elizabeth II

A LOCAL woman was awarded one of the last ever medals to be handed out by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II - an honour tinged with sadness and poignancy following the Queen's recent passing.

Eve Booker (78) was awarded the Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022 Medal as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Eve was recognised for her long service of volunteering in the health and social care sector.

She is the Vice President of Mid and East Antrim Partnership (MEAAP) and commenced fundraising for the NHS, aged just seven, in her native England.

Eve was nominated for the Queen's Honour by her colleagues who felt she deserved to be rewarded for her dedication to volunteering.

Out of 490 medals issued, 14 went to recipients in Northern Ireland, with Eve being the only medal winner in Mid and East Antrim.

Eve lives in Kells, just outside Ballymena, but is originally from Nottinghamshire in England, close to Sherwood Forest.

She was born in 1944, at the tail end of the Second World War.

She began to knit blankets as a child to raise money for local hospitals and so began her long service of volunteering for her local communities.

Eve had the pleasure of meeting Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, when she visited the Guildhall in Northampton, not long after the end of WWII.

Eve was just a little girl and presented the Princess with a bouquet of flowers.

Eve glimpsed the Queen several more times throughout her life at Balmoral, Windsor Castle and she even attended a Garden Party at Buckingham Castle.

She recalls a story where she was afforded the privilege of travelling in the Queen's private elevator!

Eve has also met the now King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Prince Edward and the late Diana Princess of Wales.

Eve told the Ballymena Guardian: "I was delighted to be awarded this very special award, which is even more poignant now that Her Majesty has passed.

"I couldn't believe it when I received the letter of nomination.

"Then, I got the medal through the post and the local postwoman was the first person I shared the news with!

"For me, receiving this award, is really the icing on the cake!

"I get such a sense of achievement to see the results of my volunteering efforts and to see the difference it makes to the people you are helping. It helps me as well.

Eve contracted Tuberculosis as a child and also grew up in the care system in England.

She said: "I feel like I am repaying the help I received when I was a child.

"I am helping to repay my debt by helping others."

Eve has amassed a collection of memorabilia relating to the Royal family and specifically Queen Elizabeth II.

Some of her treasures include a headscarf featuring the Queen in military attire on her horse, which was very much the height of fashion in 1952.

A commemorative beer tankard and china set is also nestled among her collection as well as an official image of a young Queen Elizabeth at her Coronation, which was given to Eve and other school children on the day.

On learning of the Queen's passing, Eve said: "I sat and cried. I couldn't help it.

"I remember her stepping off the plane from Kenya, dressed in black, when her father King George VI died.

"I remember watching as three Queens followed the King's coffin - Queen Mary, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen's Mother and then Queen Elizabeth herself.

"It brought back those memories of the King's funeral.

"It is a very sad occasion and I am really proud to have received one of the last ever medals awarded in the Queen's name."

As for King Charles' ascension to the throne, Eve said: "He has got very big shoes to fill. He will never be the same as the Queen.

"However, I believe he will be an excellent King - he has had a very good teacher.

"It is not an easy job.

"The Queen made the crown her own and King Charles has to somehow do the same thing."