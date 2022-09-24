Ballymena artist, Lauren Reynolds, brings family photos from the past back to life

A BALLYMENA woman currently has her work on professional display for the first time at the "Emerging Artists 2022 Exhibition" at ArtisAnn Gallery, Bloomfield Avenue in Belfast.

Lauren Reynolds (22) is a former pupil of Braidside Primary School and Slemish College.

She attended Art College at the Ulster University from 2018-2022, graduating with a BA Hons degree in Fine Art, and hopes to study for a Masters in Fine Arts.

Lauren leans more towards the figurative side of painting , being interested in the themes of memory and generational cycles's and her work on display has focused on an archive of old family photographs.

One of her paintings shows her Grandfather Con Reynolds as a toddler pictured with her Great Grandfather Hugh Reynolds in 1947, two years after Hugh had been released from five years of captivity as a POW in WWII.

Another shows a Ceilidh Band from Ballymena of which her Great Grandfather James O'Dornan and his sister Bridie O'Dornan were members of, possibly in the 1940s and 50s.

Speaking to the Ballymena Guardian Lauren said: “I've always been interested in art and anything creative.

“When I was younger, my parents and family always showed interest. My dad would be the artistic one and big into photography.

“We would do projects like painting our front window every year for the holidays - we even spent weeks weaving a scarf together one year.

“They always looked for new arts and crafts activities we could do together.

“ I always loved drawing, but I only really started properly enjoying working with paint in my GCSEs.

“I had super supportive teachers. At Braidside, it was the praise of my P5 teacher Mrs Young that really convinced me I had artistic talent.

“A drawing of mine was the cover of Braidside's 20th anniversary magazine when I was there.

“In Slemish, it was Ms Quail. She always kept me motivated and my final piece was used for the invitation to the GCSE exhibition.

“I won the schools art and design shield during my A-levels. Ms Quail actually asked me back this year to do a workshop with the A-level class.”

Inspiration

Lauren explained the inspiration behind her recent artwork.

She commented: “I always like to include my own imagery in paintings and make them personal to me.

“During the Covid pandemic my dad started restoring old photographs to create sort of a family tree that spread across our living room wall.

“Every relative that visited spent hours identifying who was who and telling stories about the people in the photographs.

“I was interested in giving some form of life and movement back to these vibrant people from the still/ frozen photographs.

“For my family, I'm one of the first to go to university and seeing me use them as inspiration and incorporating them into my work and success makes them proud.

“For them, the nostalgia my work creates is real.

“In the near future, I hope to do my Masters in Fine Art at Belfast School of Art, then lease a studio space and continue as a practicing artist, and contribute to many more exhibitions.”