Clough thefts and burglaries police appeal

Detectives in Ballymena are appealing for information following a number of reported burglaries and thefts in the Clogh area of Ballymena.

Detective Sergeant Macaulay said: "Police received a report that sometime between 11pm on Wednesday 21st September and 8am on Thursday 22nd September, a grey Toyota Hilux was taken from a property in the Tullykittagh Road area.

"It was then reported that a chainsaw and generator were taken from a shed in the same area at around the same time. There was also damage caused to a second shed.

"Following this, a further report was made of a builders trailer and a power washer which had been taken, also from a property in the same area.

"At this stage, we are investigating a potential link between these incidents.

"We would like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding these incidents, particularly those with CCTV or dashcam footage, or who have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area. If you have information regarding these incidents please contact police by calling 101 and quoting reference 553 of 22/09/22.”

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.