Broughshane W.I. fall silent for Queen's passing at monthly meeting

At the September meeting of Broughshane W.I. members stood for a two minutes silence to respect the recent passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.

The passing during the summer of our Honorary Member, friend and former President Mrs Margaret Linton was also acknowledged.

Slemish Area Executive member Mrs Rosemary McAllister assisted by tellers Marie Mewha and Eleanor Worthington conducted the Annual General Meeting. Comprehensive reports for 2021/2022 were given by Minutes Secretary Carol McKean and Treasurer Maureen Currie. A new committee was elected and Martha Wilson elected President.

Mary Robinson who recently celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary was presented with gifts by President Annie Davison and Rosemary McAllister. Special guests Linda Ogilby and Karen Dodds received donations of premature baby clothes and surgical drain bags for use in Antrim Area Hospital.

Floral Art, Craft, Painting and possibly Upholstery classes resume this month and are open to the wider community. Please contact Sandra Adams 07917543803 for further details.

Our next W.I. meeting is on Monday, October 10 2022 at 8pm in Broughshane Community Centre when the speaker will be Elizabeth Cook from Broughshane Library.

If you have ever considered joining the W.I. please come along and see what it’s all about. You will be made very welcome.