Appeal reveals names of those who starred alongside a now famous Hollywood actor

THERE has been a great response to a recent appeal to find the identities of a number of people in a photograph who starred alongside a now famous Hollywood actor back in 1970.

Published recently in the Ballymena Guardian it shows Liam Neeson taking to the stage in one of his early acting roles in 'A Christmas Carol' at Ballymena Technical College.

The newspaper cutting was discovered by the Ballymena man's sister Liz who was keen to find out the identities of the other actors in the photograph.

After speaking to her brother Liz believes the photograph was taken in 1970/71.

Several people have contacted the newspaper with the names of those appearing alongside Mr Neeson.

The two girls at the front of the photograph are twin sisters, known then as Nan and Jean Loughlin, who were in their first year at Ballymena Technical College when the photograph was taken.

Nan said: “We are now living in England and both retired (teaching and nursing respectively). The picture was sent to us by friends last week.

“We are delighted at last to have a picture of this event, as I did not think any had been taken at the time.

“It is lovely after all this time to actually put a picture behind the story. As Liam became more famous we have always laughed and felt privileged to share a stage with him at the beginning of his career and actually wondered if he remembered it. I have fond memories of the rehearsals and backstage 'craic'.”

The other actors are far left Brian McDowell who played Peter Cratchett and standing behind Liam Neeson is Noel McMeekin who played Bob Cratchett.

Elizabeth Lamont (nee Boyd) from Ballymena is not in the photograph but remembers playing the part of one of Tiny Tim's sisters.

She said: “I remember Liam Neeson in the play and the make-up he was wearing.

“Everyone knew he was destined for bigger things, he was a great actor even back then.”

It is believed Tiny Tim Cratchett was played by a young man with the surname of Neill and the man behind the play was Mr Billy McCartney who was a teacher at the school.